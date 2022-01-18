Coming off a shutout win on the road, Winnipeg heads to Washington for the first time in almost two years.

Winners of three of their last four games, the Jets continue a tough road trip tonight against the Capitals.

They embark on a stretch that will see them play four games in six days. Due to pandemic-related postponements and Canadian attendance restrictions, the Jets have only played four games in the last 29 days.

Washington enters today with a 21-9-9 record, but only has one win in six games since the new year began.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Star winger Alex Ovechkin continues to lead the charge for the Caps with 54 points, tied with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl atop the National Hockey League. Ovechkin's 26 goals also have him tied with Draisaitl atop the NHL. Ovechkin has netted a goal in two straight games and recorded a point in four consecutive games.

Winnipeg is led by winger Kyle Connor, whose 20 goals and 17 assists both lead the team. The 25-year-old former first-round pick has been a lightning rod for the Jets' offense and special teams, as Connor has also posted a team-high 10 points on the power play.

Since the team got back on the ice after the holidays, Connor has registered a point in three of the last four games, including an overtime winner against Las Vegas on Jan. 2.

Washington will be without the services of winger T.J. Oshie, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and defenseman John Carlson, who is in COVID-19 protocols. Jets winger Blake Wheeler is traveling with the team as he recovers from a knee injury, and he could rejoin the team during this road trip.

