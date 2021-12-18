Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Friday includes a matchup in Winnipeg, Manitoba between the Winnipeg Jets (13-10-5) and Washington Capitals (17-5-7) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Jets are ninth (with 31 points) in the Western Conference and the Capitals are fifth (41 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bell MTS Place
Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Jets
-1.5
6
Winnipeg and Washington Stats
- The Jets are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Capitals are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
- The Capitals are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Jets are 13th in goals allowed (2.8).
- Winnipeg is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +6 (+0.2 per game).
- Washington is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.8 per game).
- The Jets have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties).
- The Jets have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 68.8% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 46 points are pivotal for Washington. He has recorded 21 goals and 25 assists in 29 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 30 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 21 assists.
- John Carlson has 25 points so far, including six goals and 19 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has given up 40 goals (2.5 per game) and compiled 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).
- Vitek Vanecek has 325 saves (23.2 per game) and a .908 save percentage, allowing 33 goals (2.4 per game).
Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Upper body), Garnet Hathaway: Out (COVID-19)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor is Winnipeg's leading contributor with 32 points. He has 18 goals and 14 assists this season.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 28 games, with 14 goals and 11 assists.
- Andrew Copp has scored seven goals and added 13 assists through 28 games for Winnipeg.
- Connor Hellebuyck has allowed 58 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 623 saves (28.3 per game).
- Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage. He has 180 saves (25.7 per game), and has allowed 17 goals (2.4 per game).
Jets Injuries: Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee)
How To Watch
