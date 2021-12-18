Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) and forward Blake Wheeler (26) and forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Scheifle s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday includes a matchup in Winnipeg, Manitoba between the Winnipeg Jets (13-10-5) and Washington Capitals (17-5-7) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Jets are ninth (with 31 points) in the Western Conference and the Capitals are fifth (41 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bell MTS Place

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Washington Stats

The Jets are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Capitals are sixth on defense (2.6 against).

The Capitals are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Jets are 13th in goals allowed (2.8).

Winnipeg is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +6 (+0.2 per game).

Washington is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.8 per game).

The Jets have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties).

The Jets have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 68.8% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 46 points are pivotal for Washington. He has recorded 21 goals and 25 assists in 29 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 30 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 21 assists.

John Carlson has 25 points so far, including six goals and 19 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has given up 40 goals (2.5 per game) and compiled 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Vitek Vanecek has 325 saves (23.2 per game) and a .908 save percentage, allowing 33 goals (2.4 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Upper body), Garnet Hathaway: Out (COVID-19)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is Winnipeg's leading contributor with 32 points. He has 18 goals and 14 assists this season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 28 games, with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Andrew Copp has scored seven goals and added 13 assists through 28 games for Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck has allowed 58 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 623 saves (28.3 per game).

Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage. He has 180 saves (25.7 per game), and has allowed 17 goals (2.4 per game).

Jets Injuries: Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee)

