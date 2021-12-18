Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) and forward Blake Wheeler (26) and forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Scheifle s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Friday includes a matchup in Winnipeg, Manitoba between the Winnipeg Jets (13-10-5) and Washington Capitals (17-5-7) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Jets are ninth (with 31 points) in the Western Conference and the Capitals are fifth (41 points) in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Washington

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Bell MTS Place
    Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Washington

    Jets vs Capitals Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Jets

    -1.5

    6

    Winnipeg and Washington Stats

    • The Jets are 13th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Capitals are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
    • The Capitals are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Jets are 13th in goals allowed (2.8).
    • Winnipeg is 16th in the NHL in goal differential, at +6 (+0.2 per game).
    • Washington is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +24 (+0.8 per game).
    • The Jets have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties).
    • The Jets have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 68.8% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities).

    Washington Impact Players

    • Alex Ovechkin's 46 points are pivotal for Washington. He has recorded 21 goals and 25 assists in 29 games.
    • Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 30 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 21 assists.
    • John Carlson has 25 points so far, including six goals and 19 assists.
    • Ilya Samsonov has given up 40 goals (2.5 per game) and compiled 402 saves (25.1 per game) with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).
    • Vitek Vanecek has 325 saves (23.2 per game) and a .908 save percentage, allowing 33 goals (2.4 per game).

    Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Upper body), Garnet Hathaway: Out (COVID-19)

    Winnipeg Impact Players

    • Kyle Connor is Winnipeg's leading contributor with 32 points. He has 18 goals and 14 assists this season.
    • Pierre-Luc Dubois is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 28 games, with 14 goals and 11 assists.
    • Andrew Copp has scored seven goals and added 13 assists through 28 games for Winnipeg.
    • Connor Hellebuyck has allowed 58 goals (2.6 per game) and recorded 623 saves (28.3 per game).
    • Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage. He has 180 saves (25.7 per game), and has allowed 17 goals (2.4 per game).

    Jets Injuries: Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee)

    How To Watch

    Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
