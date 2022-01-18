Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL play will see the Washington Capitals (21-9-9) take the ice against the Winnipeg Jets (17-12-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Jets rank 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Winnipeg Stats

The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (eighth in NHL), and the Jets concede 2.8 (11th).

The Jets are 14th in the NHL in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Capitals are eighth defensively (2.7 against).

Washington is ninth in the NHL in goal differential, at +21 (+0.5 per game).

Winnipeg is 16th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +5.

The Jets have conceded 28 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 17 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

The Jets have scored 21 power-play goals (on 19.8% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 19 (killing off 81.2% of penalties, 12th in league).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has been a big player for Washington this season, with 54 points in 39 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's top contributors through 36 games, with 12 goals and 26 assists.

John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.

In 21 games, Ilya Samsonov has conceded 55 goals (2.6 goals against average) and has racked up 511 saves.

Vitek Vanecek has conceded 41 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 421 saves with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: John Carlson: Out (COVID-19), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Upper body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor has scored 20 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Winnipeg offense with 37 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 13.8%.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has totaled 26 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and 11 assists.

Nikolaj Ehlers has 25 points so far, including 13 goals and 12 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has allowed 75 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 819 saves with a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).

Eric Comrie has 180 saves and a .914 save percentage, giving up 17 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: Paul Stastny: Out (COVID-19), C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)

