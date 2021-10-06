How to Watch Capitals vs. Bruins

With the 2021 NHL preseason winding down, the Capitals are set to hit the road for a matchup with the Bruins on Wednesday night.

The 2021 NHL regular season is almost here, which means that teams are using their final preseason matchups as dress rehearsals. Fans cannot wait to see meaningful games being played, but these preseason games are still important. The Washington Capitals square-off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday evening.

How to Watch: Capitals at Bruins

Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Capitals at Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, the Bruins ended up finishing the year with a 33-16 record and got into the postseason. Unfortunately, they lost to the New York Islanders in six games in the second round of the playoffs. This season, they will look to build off of a successful 2020-21 campaign.

The Capitals are coming off of a 2020-21 season that saw them finish with a 36-15 record. They also made their way into the playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Bruins. With that in mind, this is a fairly bitter game, even though it's just a preseason matchup.

So far in preseason action, the Bruins have gone 2-3, defeating the Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has lost to the New York Rangers twice and the Flyers once.

For the Capitals, their preseason record coming into this game is 0-4. They have lost to the Bruins, New Jersey Devis twice and the Flyers. Even though this is just an exhibition game, Washington would like to get in the win column.

Regional restrictions may apply.