How to Watch Capitals vs. Bruins

    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the 2021 NHL preseason winding down, the Capitals are set to hit the road for a matchup with the Bruins on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The 2021 NHL regular season is almost here, which means that teams are using their final preseason matchups as dress rehearsals. Fans cannot wait to see meaningful games being played, but these preseason games are still important. The Washington Capitals square-off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday evening.

    How to Watch: Capitals at Bruins

    Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream Capitals at Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last season, the Bruins ended up finishing the year with a 33-16 record and got into the postseason. Unfortunately, they lost to the New York Islanders in six games in the second round of the playoffs. This season, they will look to build off of a successful 2020-21 campaign.

    The Capitals are coming off of a 2020-21 season that saw them finish with a 36-15 record. They also made their way into the playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Bruins. With that in mind, this is a fairly bitter game, even though it's just a preseason matchup.

    So far in preseason action, the Bruins have gone 2-3, defeating the Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has lost to the New York Rangers twice and the Flyers once.

    For the Capitals, their preseason record coming into this game is 0-4. They have lost to the Bruins, New Jersey Devis twice and the Flyers. Even though this is just an exhibition game, Washington would like to get in the win column.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    6
    2021

    Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16892653
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals vs. Bruins

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881161
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Rangers

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Georgetown at Seton Hall in College Soccer

    41 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Iowa at Wisconsin in Women's College Volleyball

    41 seconds ago
    Paralympics Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Mississippi State at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13610106
    Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Howard vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    NCAA Football

    Cincinnati vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy