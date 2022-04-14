How to Watch Wild at Stars

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams striving to gain spots in the Western Conference side of the playoffs face off as the Wild take on the Stars on Thursday.

The Wild are the No. 3 team in the Western Conference. They are tied in points with the No. 4 Blues. They are 45-21-6 this season with a positive point differential of 45 goals.

They rank No. 5 in goals scored this season 263 goals. That is in large part thanks to Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

How to Watch Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Kaprizov has 42 goals and 49 assists while Zuccarello has totaled 22 goals and 50 assists throughout this year.

While Minnesota virtually has a playoff spot locked, the Stars are very much in the heat of a playoff race for the last couple of spots in the conference.

They are 42-27-4 with a total of 88 points.

That places them just one point behind the Predators and the Golden Knights while the Canucks and Jets are all within striking distance.

Dallas is going to rely on Jason Robertson to get the job done. He leads the team in scoring with 34 goals and 34 assists. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
