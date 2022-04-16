How to Watch Wild at Blues

On Saturday in NHL action, the Wild will travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues.

The 2021-22 NHL season is winding down and the playoffs are ready to get underway. However, there are still games to be played and teams fighting for a spot in the postseason. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Wild traveling to St. Louis to face off against the Blues.

How to Watch the Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC (KAAL - Rochester - Austin)

Ahead of today's game, the Wild hold a 46-21-6 record and are looking like a true Stanley Cup contender. While they look like a guarantee to get into the postseason, the Wild have not yet punched their ticket. Last time out, Minnesota ended up beating the Stars by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Blues are 44-20-10 and are also viewed as a potential championship contender. St. Louis hasn't officially punched its playoff ticket and needs to finish out the season strong. In their last game, the Blues ended up beating the Sabres by a final score of 6-2.

Both of these teams have the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs. But, there is still a lot to play for to officially get into the playoffs. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

