Blues vs. Wild, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Blues and Wild both look to take the series lead on Tuesday night when they battle in game five of their first round series.

On Sunday, the Blues snapped a two-game losing streak to the Wild when they got a 5-2 win. They had given up 11 total goals in games two and three combined but found a way to shut down the Wild in the game four wins.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild Game 5 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Blues had won game one at Minnesota but lost their first game at home on Friday to go down 2-1 in the series.

They were able to even the series but now must find a way to win in Minnesota again if they want to win the series. St. Louis hopes that can happen Tuesday night, so it has a chance to clinch at home on Thursday.

The Wild, though, are looking to protect their home ice and push the Blues to the verge of elimination.

Each win has been lopsided in the series so far, but both teams have shown that they can score goals. The Wild have 11 total goals in their two wins, while the Blues have nine total goals in their wins.

Whichever team can break through early in game five should have the upper hand on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.