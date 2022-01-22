How to Watch Jets at Bruins

Kyle Connor and the Jets travel to Boston and try to end their recent series of losses against Brad Marchand and the Bruins.

The Jets are the No. 10 team in the Western Conference after failing to win in their last two games against playoff-caliber teams, the Capitals and Predators.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite being a mid-ranked team, they rank No. 22 in goals scored this season only having put 106 shots in the net. However, their defense has picked up the slack ranking No. 8 in goals scored against them only allowing 105 goals.

The Bruins, who are in the opposite division, are 23-12-2 this year through 37 games. They are 13-7-1 at home so that bodes well for the team. They rank No. 8 in the Western Conference and in place for a playoff spot.

They snapped a five-game win streak two games ago losing to the Hurricanes 7-1. However, they bounced back against the Capitals 4-3 leading into this game with Winnipeg.

This is the first of two meetings these teams will play in their season series this year. One at each home ice. While Boston looks to stay winning, Winnipeg desperately needs to turn around their recent streaks of losses.

Regional restrictions may apply.