How to Watch Jets at Sabres

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jets of the Western Conference take on the Sabres of the East on Wednesday night in this intriguing matchup.

The Jets are on the cusp of a playoff berth as the team finds itself in must-win situations down the stretch of the end of the season. 

Winnipeg is 32-25-10 through the 67 games its played, totaling 74 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That positions the Jets one point behind the Stars and two points behind the Golden Knights, who currently own the last spot in the playoffs for the West.

It is right at Winnipeg's fingertips if it can figure out how to put wins on the board.

Winnipeg just won two at home against Arizona and Columbus and went 3-1 in that home stretch. Now, the team goes on the road to its first opponent, the Sabres.

The Eastern Conference playoffs are all but set. With a 15-point gap between the last spot in and the first spot out makes it near impossible for any one of these teams to make a late-season push.

Buffalo sits at No. 12, four places out of playoff contention. With a 24-33-10 record, this team has already set its eyes on next year.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
