How to Watch Jets at Devils

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jets and Devils scored a combined 12 goals in their last games. On Thursday night, the two NHL foes face off.

In a season where there hasn't been much to celebrate for both of these franchises, the Jets and Devils are both coming off arguably some of their best performances of the season. This is a can't-miss game to see how they respond with this resounding momentum at their backs. 

How to Watch: Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

Live stream Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Let's start with the Devils, as they just beat the best team in hockey, the Avalanche, 5-3. They did it in an amazing fashion, too, as they started the game in a 3-0 hole. 

They ended up scoring five straight goals as they Avalanche got too comfortable with the big lead. It showed the resiliency of this young team, as well as the well-roundedness, as the goals came from all from five different players. They should be able to build on that at home against not the best team in hockey. 

Winnipeg also stunned one of the NHL's best in its last game, beating the Lightning 7-4. The offensive onslaught was highlighted by two goals from Paul Stastny. There were six goals scored in the first period alone. Shockingly, there were no goals scored in the second, but the Jets took it the rest of the way in third. Expect another bonkers offensive performance in this Jets-Devils matchup tonight.  

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
