How to Watch Jets at Ne Islanders

The Jets travel to New York on Friday night looking to win their third straight game when they play the Devils.

The Jets play the second of a three-game road trip on Friday looking to win their third straight game after picking up wins against the Lightning and Devils.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Winnipeg Jets at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against Tampa Bay was a big one and snapped a two-game winning streak. The Jets followed that up with a road win at New Jersey and are now 26-22-10 on the year.

They now sit in sixth place in the Central Division, five points back of the Stars. They are on the verge of playoff contention and need to stay hot against the Islanders on Friday night.

The Islanders will look to slow them down and win their second straight game in the process.

New York beat the Blue Jackets 6-0 on Thursday and have won two of its last three games to inch closer to .500 overall.

The Islanders are now 22-24-8 and are looking to make a run to end the season starting with a big home win against a streaking Jets team.

Regional restrictions may apply.