How to Watch Jets at Penguins

The Jets take on the Penguins on Sunday afternoon, with the two teams going in opposite directions right now.

The Jets have lost three in a row. The Penguins have won their last four games. On Sunday, the two teams are set to meet on the ice for a cross-conference NHL battle.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh has found some serious offense over the last three games, scoring at least five goals in each. The most recent contest was a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets, with Sidney Crosby scoring three goals and adding an assist. Brian Dumoulin had a goal and two assists, while Mike Matheson added a goal and an assist as well.

Jake Guentzel is tied for seventh in the NHL in goals, wile Kris Letang is tied for seventh in assists.

As for the Jets, the team has lost its last three, with the most recent game being a 3-2 loss to the Bruins. Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each scored a goal in the loss, while Mark Scheifele and Dominic Toninato each added an assist.

Kyle Connor is tied for seventh in the league in goals.

These tams last played in November, with the Penguins winning 3-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.