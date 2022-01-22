Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL play will see the Boston Bruins (23-12-2) take the ice against the Winnipeg Jets (17-13-6), starting at 3:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Jets are 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Boston vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Winnipeg Stats

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor's 40 points are pivotal for Winnipeg. He has recorded 21 goals and 19 assists in 36 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is a key piece of the offense for Winnipeg with 29 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 12 assists in 36 games.

Mark Scheifele's 10 goals and 16 assists add up to 26 points this season.

Connor Hellebuyck has 864 saves while allowing 83 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).

Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand is one of Boston's top contributors (42 total points), having registered 20 goals and 22 assists.

David Pastrnak has racked up 34 points (0.9 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 16 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has 12 goals and 19 assists for Boston.

Linus Ullmark has allowed 50 goals (2.55 goals against average) and racked up 535 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Anton Blidh: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Brad Marchand: Day To Day (Upper Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.