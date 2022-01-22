Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL play will see the Boston Bruins (23-12-2) take the ice against the Winnipeg Jets (17-13-6), starting at 3:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Jets are 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Boston vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Winnipeg Stats
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor's 40 points are pivotal for Winnipeg. He has recorded 21 goals and 19 assists in 36 games.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is a key piece of the offense for Winnipeg with 29 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 12 assists in 36 games.
- Mark Scheifele's 10 goals and 16 assists add up to 26 points this season.
- Connor Hellebuyck has 864 saves while allowing 83 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .912 save percentage (20th in the league).
Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand is one of Boston's top contributors (42 total points), having registered 20 goals and 22 assists.
- David Pastrnak has racked up 34 points (0.9 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has 12 goals and 19 assists for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark has allowed 50 goals (2.55 goals against average) and racked up 535 saves.
Bruins Injuries: Anton Blidh: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Brad Marchand: Day To Day (Upper Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.