Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (37-19-5) visit the Winnipeg Jets (28-23-10) as a part of Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Bruins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 79 points and the Jets rank 11th in the Western Conference with 66 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Boston

Betting Information for Boston vs. Winnipeg

Bruins vs Jets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

6

Boston and Winnipeg Stats

  • On average, the Bruins post 2.9 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Jets concede 3.0 (17th).
  • The Jets are 15th in the league in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Bruins are sixth on defense (2.7 against).
  • Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 13th in the NHL.
  • Winnipeg is +2 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.
  • The Jets have conceded 42 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 42 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
  • The Jets have scored 41 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 36 while short-handed (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

Boston Impact Players

  • One of Boston's top offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has scored 61 points in 61 games (33 goals and 28 assists).
  • Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) to the team.
  • Taylor Hall has scored 12 goals and added 32 assists through 61 games for Boston.
  • Linus Ullmark has allowed 80 goals (2.74 goals against average) and recorded 793 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Patrice Bergeron: Out (Arm)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor's 38 goals and 34 assists in 61 games for Winnipeg add up to 72 total points on the season.
  • Mark Scheifele has helped lead the attack for Winnipeg this season with 23 goals and 30 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois has earned 24 goals on the season, chipping in 24 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has a .908 save percentage (25th in the league). He has 1494 saves, and has conceded 151 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
