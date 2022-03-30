How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrates his third period goal against the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) as a part of Wednesday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Jets are 10th in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Buffalo

Favorite Moneyline Total Jets -151 6

Winnipeg and Buffalo Stats

The Jets are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Sabres are 26th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (181 in 67 games), and the Jets give up 3.0 (203 in 67).

Winnipeg is +5 overall in goal differential this season, 15th in the NHL.

Buffalo is -54 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.

The Jets have scored 44 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 43 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sabres have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 28 goals and 23 assists in 63 games for Buffalo add up to 51 total points on the season.

Jeff Skinner is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 47 total points (0.7 per game), with 27 goals and 20 assists in 65 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 43 points so far, including nine goals and 34 assists.

Craig Anderson has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league), with 626 total saves, giving up 69 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with 82 points in 67 games.

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 61 games, with 26 goals and 36 assists.

Blake Wheeler has 10 goals and 42 assists for Winnipeg.

In 56 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 163 goals (2.94 goals against average) and has recorded 1665 saves.

Jets Injuries: Kyle Connor: Out (COVID-19), Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Nate Schmidt: Out (COVID-19)

