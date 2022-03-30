How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) as a part of Wednesday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Jets are 10th in the Western Conference and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Jets
-151
6
Winnipeg and Buffalo Stats
- The Jets are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Sabres are 26th in goals conceded (3.5).
- The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (181 in 67 games), and the Jets give up 3.0 (203 in 67).
- Winnipeg is +5 overall in goal differential this season, 15th in the NHL.
- Buffalo is -54 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.
- The Jets have scored 44 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 43 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Sabres have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.3% of penalties).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 28 goals and 23 assists in 63 games for Buffalo add up to 51 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner is one of the impact players on offense for Buffalo with 47 total points (0.7 per game), with 27 goals and 20 assists in 65 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 43 points so far, including nine goals and 34 assists.
- Craig Anderson has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league), with 626 total saves, giving up 69 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Mattias Samuelsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor has been a top contributor on Winnipeg this season, with 82 points in 67 games.
- Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's most productive contributors through 61 games, with 26 goals and 36 assists.
- Blake Wheeler has 10 goals and 42 assists for Winnipeg.
- In 56 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 163 goals (2.94 goals against average) and has recorded 1665 saves.
Jets Injuries: Kyle Connor: Out (COVID-19), Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Nate Schmidt: Out (COVID-19)
How To Watch
