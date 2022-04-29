Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL slate will see the Calgary Flames (50-20-11) take the ice against the Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Flames sit in second place in the Western Conference with 111 points and the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference with 85 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Calgary

Head-to-head results for Calgary vs. Winnipeg

DateHomeAwayResult

2/21/2022

Flames

Jets

3-1 CGY

11/27/2021

Flames

Jets

4-2 WPG

Calgary and Winnipeg Stats

  • The Flames are scoring 3.6 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Jets are conceding 3.1 (20th).
  • On average, the Jets post 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).
  • Calgary is second in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +87.
  • Winnipeg's goal differential is -6 on the season (19th in the NHL).
  • The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).
  • The Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau has been a top contributor on Calgary this season, with 115 points in 81 games.
  • Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 41 goals and 62 assists.
  • Elias Lindholm's season total of 82 points has come from 42 goals and 40 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1617 saves. His .922 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor has scored 46 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 46 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Winnipeg offense with 92 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 14.7%.
  • Mark Scheifele has helped lead the offense for Winnipeg this season with 29 goals and 41 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois is a key player on offense for Winnipeg with 28 goals and 31 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has 1930 saves while giving up 192 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL:
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
