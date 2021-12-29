Skip to main content
    How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

    NHL play on Wednesday features the Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Jets rank ninth while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Chicago

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Bell MTS Place
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Chicago

    Jets vs Blackhawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Winnipeg and Chicago Stats

    • The Jets put up 3.0 goals per game (89 in 30 games), and the Blackhawks give up 3.2 (97 in 30).
    • On average, the Blackhawks score 2.3 goals in a game (29th in NHL), and the Jets give up 2.8 (13th).
    • Winnipeg is 16th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +5.
    • Chicago's goal differential is -28 on the season (30th in the NHL).
    • The Blackhawks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 20.4% of opportunities).
    • The Jets have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.6% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).

    Winnipeg Impact Players

    • Kyle Connor is Winnipeg's leading contributor with 32 points. He has 18 goals and 14 assists this season.
    • Pierre-Luc Dubois is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 30 games, with 14 goals and 11 assists.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers has 12 goals and 12 assists for Winnipeg.
    • In 24 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 63 goals (2.6 per game) and has recorded 683 saves (28.5 per game).
    • Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage. He has 180 saves (25.7 per game), and has conceded 17 goals (2.4 per game).

    Jets Injuries: David Gustafsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Evgeny Svechnikov: Out (Undisclosed)

    Chicago Impact Players

    • Patrick Kane has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 18 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 25 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 3.6 shots per game, shooting 7.4%.
    • Seth Jones is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 23 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 20 assists in 30 games.
    • Alex DeBrincat's 17 goals and six assists add up to 23 points this season.
    • Marc-Andre Fleury has played 20 games this season, conceding 55 goals (2.8 per game) with 575 saves (28.8 per game) and a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).
    • Kevin Lankinen has an .884 save percentage, making 282 total saves (25.6 per game) and allowing 37 goals (3.4 per game).

    Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Undisclosed), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Henrik Borgstrom: Out (Illness)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

