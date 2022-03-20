Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

Mar 12, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) chasing in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets (28-24-10) and the Chicago Blackhawks (22-31-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at United Center. The Jets sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 66 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 53 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Chicago Stats

The Jets are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals conceded (3.4).

The Blackhawks are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Jets are 18th defensively (3.1 against).

Winnipeg is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).

Chicago is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -51 (-0.8 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).

The Jets have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has recorded 19 goals and 49 assists in 58 games for Chicago, good for 68 points.

Alex DeBrincat is a leading scorer for Chicago with 55 total points this season. He has scored 34 goals and added 21 assists in 62 games.

Seth Jones has scored four goals on the season, chipping in 36 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 44 games this season, conceding 124 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1243 saves and a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Winnipeg Impact Players

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has scored 73 points in 62 games (38 goals and 35 assists).

Mark Scheifele has 53 points (0.9 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 30 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 24 goals and added 24 assists through 61 games for Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .909 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Adam Lowry: Out (COVID-19), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

