Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 11, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates the win against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates including forward Michael Eyssimont (23) and forward Evgeny Svechnikov (71) at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL schedule features the Florida Panthers (52-15-6) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are first (with 110 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 11th (81 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Winnipeg

Florida and Winnipeg Stats

  • The Panthers are scoring 4.1 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Jets are conceding 3.1 (18th).
  • On average, the Jets score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Panthers give up 2.9 (12th).
  • Florida is +90 overall in goal differential this season, first in the NHL.
  • Winnipeg is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the NHL.
  • The Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.6% of penalties).
  • The Jets have scored 48 power-play goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 48 (killing off 79.1% of penalties, 17th in league).

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with 85 points (1.2 per game), with 42 goals and 43 assists in 71 games (playing 21:52 per game).
  • Mark Scheifele has racked up 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois is a top player on offense for Winnipeg with 26 goals and 29 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has 1853 saves while allowing 180 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (20th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 105 points in 73 games (28 goals and 77 assists).
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 34 goals and 46 assists to total 80 points (1.3 per game).
  • Sam Reinhart's 74 points this season have come via 27 goals and 47 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 124 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1265 saves with a .911 save percentage (20th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/8/2022

Sabres

W 4-3

Home

-469

4/9/2022

Predators

W 4-1

Away

-130

4/12/2022

Ducks

W 3-2

Home

-452

4/15/2022

Jets

-

Home

-278

4/17/2022

Red Wings

-

Away

-

4/19/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

Jets Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/8/2022

Avalanche

L 5-4

Home

+155

4/10/2022

Senators

W 4-3

Away

-177

4/11/2022

Canadiens

W 4-2

Away

-123

4/15/2022

Panthers

-

Away

+223

4/16/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
