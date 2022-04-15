Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL schedule features the Florida Panthers (52-15-6) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are first (with 110 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 11th (81 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: BB&T Center
Florida and Winnipeg Stats
- The Panthers are scoring 4.1 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Jets are conceding 3.1 (18th).
- On average, the Jets score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Panthers give up 2.9 (12th).
- Florida is +90 overall in goal differential this season, first in the NHL.
- Winnipeg is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the NHL.
- The Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.6% of penalties).
- The Jets have scored 48 power-play goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 48 (killing off 79.1% of penalties, 17th in league).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor is an offensive leader for Winnipeg with 85 points (1.2 per game), with 42 goals and 43 assists in 71 games (playing 21:52 per game).
- Mark Scheifele has racked up 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is a top player on offense for Winnipeg with 26 goals and 29 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has 1853 saves while allowing 180 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (20th in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 105 points in 73 games (28 goals and 77 assists).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 34 goals and 46 assists to total 80 points (1.3 per game).
- Sam Reinhart's 74 points this season have come via 27 goals and 47 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 124 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1265 saves with a .911 save percentage (20th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/8/2022
Sabres
W 4-3
Home
-469
4/9/2022
Predators
W 4-1
Away
-130
4/12/2022
Ducks
W 3-2
Home
-452
4/15/2022
Jets
-
Home
-278
4/17/2022
Red Wings
-
Away
-
4/19/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/8/2022
Avalanche
L 5-4
Home
+155
4/10/2022
Senators
W 4-3
Away
-177
4/11/2022
Canadiens
W 4-2
Away
-123
4/15/2022
Panthers
-
Away
+223
4/16/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
4/19/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.