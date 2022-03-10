Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the New Jersey Devils (21-31-5) and Winnipeg Jets (25-22-10) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 60 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Winnipeg

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Winnipeg

Devils vs Jets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Devils

-1.5

7

New Jersey and Winnipeg Stats

  • The Devils are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Jets are 18th defensively (3.0 against).
  • The Jets are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in league), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).
  • New Jersey is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -26.
  • Winnipeg is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -1.
  • The Jets have conceded 38 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 29 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
  • The Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor has totaled 34 goals and 30 assists in 57 games for Winnipeg, good for 64 points.
  • Mark Scheifele has helped lead the attack for Winnipeg this season with 21 goals and 28 assists.
  • Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois is among the top offensive players on the team with 45 total points (23 goals and 22 assists).
  • Connor Hellebuyck has played 48 games this season, conceding 141 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1398 saves and a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 54 points in 52 games.
  • Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) to the team.
  • Nico Hischier has 16 goals and 22 assists for New Jersey.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves.

Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

