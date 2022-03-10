How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Thursday includes a matchup in Newark, New Jersey between the New Jersey Devils (21-31-5) and Winnipeg Jets (25-22-10) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Devils rank 12th in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 60 points.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Devils
-1.5
7
New Jersey and Winnipeg Stats
- The Devils are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Jets are 18th defensively (3.0 against).
- The Jets are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in league), and the Devils concede 3.5 (26th).
- New Jersey is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -26.
- Winnipeg is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -1.
- The Jets have conceded 38 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Devils have scored 29 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
- The Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 21.5% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.0% of penalties).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor has totaled 34 goals and 30 assists in 57 games for Winnipeg, good for 64 points.
- Mark Scheifele has helped lead the attack for Winnipeg this season with 21 goals and 28 assists.
- Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois is among the top offensive players on the team with 45 total points (23 goals and 22 assists).
- Connor Hellebuyck has played 48 games this season, conceding 141 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1398 saves and a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 54 points in 52 games.
- Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) to the team.
- Nico Hischier has 16 goals and 22 assists for New Jersey.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.29 goals against average) and racked up 593 saves.
Devils Injuries: Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.