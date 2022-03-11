How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Friday includes the New York Islanders (22-24-8) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (26-22-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
Betting Information for New York vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Winnipeg Stats
- On average, the Islanders put up 2.6 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Jets concede 3.0 (17th).
- The Jets are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Islanders are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
- New York is -5 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the league.
- Winnipeg is 17th in the league in terms of goal differential, at 0.
- The Islanders have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor's 65 points are important for Winnipeg. He has recorded 35 goals and 30 assists in 58 games.
- Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 50 total points (1.0 per game), with 21 goals and 29 assists in 52 games.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois has earned 23 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has played 48 games this season, conceding 141 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1398 saves and a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
- Brock Nelson has 22 goals and 10 assists to total 32 points (0.7 per game).
- Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 21 assists for New York.
- Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower Body)
