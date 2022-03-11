Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday includes the New York Islanders (22-24-8) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (26-22-10) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders are 11th in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg

Betting Information for New York vs. Winnipeg

Islanders vs Jets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and Winnipeg Stats

  • On average, the Islanders put up 2.6 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Jets concede 3.0 (17th).
  • The Jets are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Islanders are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • New York is -5 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the league.
  • Winnipeg is 17th in the league in terms of goal differential, at 0.
  • The Islanders have scored 27 power-play goals (20th in league in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (20th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Islanders have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Jets have scored 40 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor's 65 points are important for Winnipeg. He has recorded 35 goals and 30 assists in 58 games.
  • Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 50 total points (1.0 per game), with 21 goals and 29 assists in 52 games.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois has earned 23 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has played 48 games this season, conceding 141 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1398 saves and a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal is New York's top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.
  • Brock Nelson has 22 goals and 10 assists to total 32 points (0.7 per game).
  • Noah Dobson has 10 goals and 21 assists for New York.
  • Ilya Sorokin has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Winnipeg Jets at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

