Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers

Sunday's NHL play will see the Winnipeg Jets (24-21-9) take the ice against the New York Rangers (34-15-5), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with 57 points and the Rangers rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 73 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Bell MTS Place

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. New York

Winnipeg and New York Stats

On average, the Jets post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (third).

The Rangers are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Jets are 18th in goals allowed (3.0).

Winnipeg is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at 0.

New York's goal differential is +23 on the season (10th in the league).

The Jets have scored 37 power-play goals (13th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 26 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have scored 39 power-play goals (on 25.7% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Jets have conceded 37 (killing off 76.9% of penalties, 22nd in league).

Winnipeg Impact Players

One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 21:21 per game.

Mark Scheifele has 45 points (0.9 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 25 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' season total of 43 points has come from 22 goals and 21 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 129 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 1330 saves with a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has recorded 15 goals and 44 assists in 50 games for New York, good for 59 points.

Mika Zibanejad is a top offensive contributor for New York with 54 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 34 assists in 55 games.

Adam Fox has 53 points so far, including seven goals and 46 assists.

Alexandar Georgiev has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league), with 477 total saves, allowing 55 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

