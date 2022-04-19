Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL play will see the New York Rangers (49-21-6) take on the Winnipeg Jets (35-30-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg

New York and Winnipeg Stats

  • The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Jets are 20th in goals conceded (3.2).
  • The Jets are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Rangers are second on defense (2.5 against).
  • New York is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +43 (+0.6 per game).
  • Winnipeg is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -8.
  • The Rangers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 55 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Jets have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties).

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor's 43 goals and 44 assists in 73 games for Winnipeg add up to 87 total points on the season.
  • Mark Scheifele has racked up 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois is a top contributor on offense for Winnipeg with 26 goals and 30 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has played 64 games this season, conceding 191 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1900 saves and a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 90 points. He has 22 goals and 68 assists this season.
  • Mika Zibanejad has totaled 78 points (1.0 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 49 assists.
  • Chris Kreider's 72 points this season have come via 50 goals and 22 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.0, and a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Hurricanes

L 4-2

Home

+101

4/13/2022

Flyers

W 4-0

Away

-222

4/16/2022

Red Wings

W 4-0

Home

-386

4/19/2022

Jets

-

Home

-218

4/21/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Bruins

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

Jets Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/11/2022

Canadiens

W 4-2

Away

-123

4/15/2022

Panthers

L 6-1

Away

+224

4/16/2022

Lightning

L 7-4

Away

+201

4/19/2022

Rangers

-

Away

+177

4/21/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

-

4/27/2022

Flyers

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
