How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tuesday's NHL play will see the New York Rangers (49-21-6) take on the Winnipeg Jets (35-30-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Arena: Madison Square Garden
New York and Winnipeg Stats
- The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Jets are 20th in goals conceded (3.2).
- The Jets are 15th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Rangers are second on defense (2.5 against).
- New York is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +43 (+0.6 per game).
- Winnipeg is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -8.
- The Rangers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 55 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Jets have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor's 43 goals and 44 assists in 73 games for Winnipeg add up to 87 total points on the season.
- Mark Scheifele has racked up 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is a top contributor on offense for Winnipeg with 26 goals and 30 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has played 64 games this season, conceding 191 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1900 saves and a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 90 points. He has 22 goals and 68 assists this season.
- Mika Zibanejad has totaled 78 points (1.0 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 49 assists.
- Chris Kreider's 72 points this season have come via 50 goals and 22 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.0, and a .935 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Hurricanes
L 4-2
Home
+101
4/13/2022
Flyers
W 4-0
Away
-222
4/16/2022
Red Wings
W 4-0
Home
-386
4/19/2022
Jets
-
Home
-218
4/21/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Bruins
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/11/2022
Canadiens
W 4-2
Away
-123
4/15/2022
Panthers
L 6-1
Away
+224
4/16/2022
Lightning
L 7-4
Away
+201
4/19/2022
Rangers
-
Away
+177
4/21/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
4/27/2022
Flyers
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.