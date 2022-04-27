Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday features a matchup in Winnipeg, Manitoba between the Winnipeg Jets (36-32-11) and Philadelphia Flyers (25-44-11) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Jets sit in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bell MTS Place

Head-to-head results for Winnipeg vs. Philadelphia

Date Home Away Result 2/1/2022 Flyers Jets 3-1 PHI

Winnipeg and Philadelphia Stats

On average, the Jets post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.6 (27th).

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (27th in league), and the Jets are conceding 3.2 (20th).

In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is -10 on the season (19th in league).

Philadelphia has a -78 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.

On the power play, the Jets have scored 49 goals (on 20.7% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 54 (killing off 76.1% of penalties, 24th in league).

The Flyers have scored 28 power-play goals (on 12.1% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Jets have conceded 57 (killing off 74.7% of penalties, 29th in league).

Winnipeg Impact Players

One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 89 points (45 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 21:50 per game.

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 67 games, with 29 goals and 41 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 58 total points for Winnipeg, with 27 goals and 31 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Travis Konecny is an offensive leader for Philadelphia with 52 points (0.7 per game), with 16 goals and 36 assists in 77 games (playing 17:34 per game).

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 23 goals and 27 assists.

James van Riemsdyk is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 23 goals and 14 assists.

Carter Hart has played 45 games this season, conceding 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1304 saves and a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Out (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Out For Season (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Out (Lower-body), Cam York: Out (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

