Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Wednesday features a matchup in Winnipeg, Manitoba between the Winnipeg Jets (36-32-11) and Philadelphia Flyers (25-44-11) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Jets sit in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bell MTS Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for Winnipeg vs. Philadelphia
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/1/2022
Flyers
Jets
3-1 PHI
Winnipeg and Philadelphia Stats
- On average, the Jets post 3.0 goals in a game (16th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.6 (27th).
- The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (27th in league), and the Jets are conceding 3.2 (20th).
- In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is -10 on the season (19th in league).
- Philadelphia has a -78 goal differential on the season, 29th in the league.
- On the power play, the Jets have scored 49 goals (on 20.7% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 54 (killing off 76.1% of penalties, 24th in league).
- The Flyers have scored 28 power-play goals (on 12.1% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Jets have conceded 57 (killing off 74.7% of penalties, 29th in league).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 89 points (45 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 21:50 per game.
- Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 67 games, with 29 goals and 41 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois has 58 total points for Winnipeg, with 27 goals and 31 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Travis Konecny is an offensive leader for Philadelphia with 52 points (0.7 per game), with 16 goals and 36 assists in 77 games (playing 17:34 per game).
- Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 23 goals and 27 assists.
- James van Riemsdyk is a key contributor on offense for Philadelphia with 23 goals and 14 assists.
- Carter Hart has played 45 games this season, conceding 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 1304 saves and a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Out (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Out For Season (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Out (Lower-body), Cam York: Out (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.