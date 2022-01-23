Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Sunday NHL slate includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (25-10-5) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (17-14-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 55 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 40 points.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Winnipeg Stats
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor's 40 points are important for Winnipeg. He has recorded 21 goals and 19 assists in 37 games.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois has amassed 29 points this season, with 17 goals and 12 assists.
- Andrew Copp has posted 11 goals on the season, adding 16 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has played 31 games this season, conceding 86 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 893 saves and a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).
Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 40 points in 34 games.
- Kris Letang has three goals and 32 assists to total 35 points (1.0 per game).
- Sidney Crosby has 31 total points for Pittsburgh, with 10 goals and 21 assists.
- Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
