Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Sunday NHL slate includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (25-10-5) hosting the Winnipeg Jets (17-14-6) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 55 points and the Jets are 12th in the Western Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Winnipeg Stats

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor's 40 points are important for Winnipeg. He has recorded 21 goals and 19 assists in 37 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has amassed 29 points this season, with 17 goals and 12 assists.

Andrew Copp has posted 11 goals on the season, adding 16 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has played 31 games this season, conceding 86 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 893 saves and a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).

Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 40 points in 34 games.

Kris Letang has three goals and 32 assists to total 35 points (1.0 per game).

Sidney Crosby has 31 total points for Pittsburgh, with 10 goals and 21 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.