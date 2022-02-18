Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Kyle Connor (81) of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (21-18-8) host the Seattle Kraken (16-29-4) at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba on February 17, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Jets sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with 50 points and the Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 36 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bell MTS Place

Bell MTS Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Seattle Stats

On average, the Jets score 2.9 goals in a game (18th in league), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (28th).

On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Jets concede 2.9 (17th).

Winnipeg has a 0 goal differential on the season, 15th in the league.

Seattle is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the NHL.

The Jets have scored 31 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Jets have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor has been a big player for Winnipeg this season, with 51 points in 47 games.

Mark Scheifele has 17 goals and 23 assists to total 40 points (1.0 per game).

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 35 total points for Winnipeg, with 20 goals and 15 assists.

In 40 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 111 goals (2.81 goals against average) and has racked up 1163 saves.

Jets Injuries: C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nikolaj Ehlers: Out (Knee), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann has recorded 20 goals and 11 assists in 44 games for Seattle, good for 31 points.

Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 10 goals and 17 assists.

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leading scorers on the team with 27 total points (13 goals and 14 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has an .885 save percentage (48th in the league), with 802 total saves, allowing 104 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.