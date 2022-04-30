Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11) square off against the Seattle Kraken (26-48-6) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Bell MTS Place

Head-to-head results for Winnipeg vs. Seattle

Date Home Away Result 2/17/2022 Jets Kraken 5-3 WPG 12/9/2021 Kraken Jets 3-0 WPG

Winnipeg and Seattle Stats

The Jets are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).

The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Jets concede 3.1 (20th).

Winnipeg is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -6 (-0.1 per game).

Seattle has a -73 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Jets have scored 51 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 56 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 57 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is Winnipeg's top contributor with 92 points. He has 46 goals and 46 assists this season.

Mark Scheifele has 70 points (one per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 41 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois' season total of 59 points has come from 28 goals and 31 assists.

In 66 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 192 goals (3 goals against average) and has racked up 1930 saves.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 49 points (0.7 per game), with 27 goals and 22 assists in 73 games (playing 15:58 per game).

Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 20 goals and 27 assists.

Jordan Eberle's 21 goals and 23 assists add up to 44 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has 1313 saves while allowing 164 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (50th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

