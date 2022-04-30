Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11) square off against the Seattle Kraken (26-48-6) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Bell MTS Place
Head-to-head results for Winnipeg vs. Seattle
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/17/2022
Jets
Kraken
5-3 WPG
12/9/2021
Kraken
Jets
3-0 WPG
Winnipeg and Seattle Stats
- The Jets are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Kraken are 24th in goals conceded (3.5).
- The Kraken are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Jets concede 3.1 (20th).
- Winnipeg is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -6 (-0.1 per game).
- Seattle has a -73 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Jets have scored 51 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 56 goals on power-plays (31st in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 57 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor is Winnipeg's top contributor with 92 points. He has 46 goals and 46 assists this season.
- Mark Scheifele has 70 points (one per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 41 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois' season total of 59 points has come from 28 goals and 31 assists.
- In 66 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 192 goals (3 goals against average) and has racked up 1930 saves.
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 49 points (0.7 per game), with 27 goals and 22 assists in 73 games (playing 15:58 per game).
- Yanni Gourde has helped lead the offense for Seattle this season with 20 goals and 27 assists.
- Jordan Eberle's 21 goals and 23 assists add up to 44 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has 1313 saves while allowing 164 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .889 save percentage (50th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
2:00
PM/EST
