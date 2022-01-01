Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) and the Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5) meet in Paradise, Nevada on January 2, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank first and the Jets 11th in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Winnipeg

    • Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Winnipeg

    Golden Knights vs Jets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Las Vegas and Winnipeg Stats

    • The Golden Knights score 3.5 goals per game (117 in 33 games), and the Jets concede 2.8 (84 in 30).
    • On average, the Jets put up 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (20th).
    • Las Vegas has a +16 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
    • Winnipeg is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +5 (+0.2 per game).
    • The Jets have conceded 25 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
    • The Jets have scored 19 power-play goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 21 (killing off 77.9% of penalties, 23rd in league).

    Winnipeg Impact Players

    • Kyle Connor is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 18 goals and 14 assists in 30 games (playing 21:09 per game).
    • Pierre-Luc Dubois is a key piece of the offense for Winnipeg with 25 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 11 assists in 30 games.
    • Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (12 goals and 12 assists).
    • Connor Hellebuyck has a .916 save percentage (18th in the league). He has 683 saves (28.5 per game), and has given up 63 goals (2.6 per game).
    • Eric Comrie has 180 saves (25.7 per game) and a .914 save percentage, allowing 17 goals (2.4 per game).

    Jets Injuries: David Gustafsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Evgeny Svechnikov: Out (Undisclosed)

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 33 points. He has 10 goals and 23 assists this season.
    • Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
    • Jonathan Marchessault has scored 16 goals and added eight assists through 29 games for Las Vegas.
    • Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game) with a .905 save percentage (31st in the league).
    • Las Vegas also makes use of Laurent Brossoit in goal. He has conceded 27 goals (2.1 per game) and recorded 250 saves (19.2 per game), with a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
