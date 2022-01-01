Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 17, 2021; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates up the ice to Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) and the Winnipeg Jets (14-11-5) meet in Paradise, Nevada on January 2, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank first and the Jets 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Winnipeg

Las Vegas and Winnipeg Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.5 goals per game (117 in 33 games), and the Jets concede 2.8 (84 in 30).

On average, the Jets put up 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (20th).

Las Vegas has a +16 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.

Winnipeg is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +5 (+0.2 per game).

The Jets have conceded 25 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Jets have scored 19 power-play goals (on 20.4% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 21 (killing off 77.9% of penalties, 23rd in league).

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 18 goals and 14 assists in 30 games (playing 21:09 per game).

Pierre-Luc Dubois is a key piece of the offense for Winnipeg with 25 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 11 assists in 30 games.

Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers is among the leaders on the team with 24 total points (12 goals and 12 assists).

Connor Hellebuyck has a .916 save percentage (18th in the league). He has 683 saves (28.5 per game), and has given up 63 goals (2.6 per game).

Eric Comrie has 180 saves (25.7 per game) and a .914 save percentage, allowing 17 goals (2.4 per game).

Jets Injuries: David Gustafsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Evgeny Svechnikov: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 33 points. He has 10 goals and 23 assists this season.

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 16 goals and added eight assists through 29 games for Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game) with a .905 save percentage (31st in the league).

Las Vegas also makes use of Laurent Brossoit in goal. He has conceded 27 goals (2.1 per game) and recorded 250 saves (19.2 per game), with a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

