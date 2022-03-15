Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates the third period goal by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a showdown between the Winnipeg Jets (27-23-10) and the Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-4), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets are 11th and the Golden Knights eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Bell MTS Place
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Jets vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jets

-1.5

6

Winnipeg and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Jets are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Golden Knights are conceding 3.0 (16th).
  • The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Jets are 17th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • Winnipeg has a -2 goal differential on the season, 17th in the league.
  • Las Vegas is +6 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Jets have scored 40 goals (on 21.1% of opportunities, 15th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 35 (killing off 79.0% of penalties, 18th in league).
  • The Jets have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 28 power-play goals (26th in power-play percentage).

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 69 points (37 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 21:48 per game.
  • Mark Scheifele has racked up 51 points (0.9 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 29 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois has 24 goals and 23 assists for Winnipeg.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has a 3.0 goals against average, and 1459 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Head), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault has scored 25 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Las Vegas offense with 47 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 13.4%.
  • Chandler Stephenson has posted 45 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 31 assists.
  • Reilly Smith has scored 16 goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.
  • Laurent Brossoit has an .899 save percentage (44th in the league). He has 517 saves, and has conceded 58 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

