Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the Winnipeg Jets (29-24-10) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (34-27-4) at Bell MTS Place, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Jets rank 10th in the Western Conference with 68 points and the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference with 72 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Bell MTS Place

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Las Vegas Stats

The Jets score 3.1 goals per game (14th in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (16th).

The Golden Knights are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Jets are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).

Winnipeg is +2 overall in goal differential this season, 16th in the league.

Las Vegas has a +5 goal differential on the season, 15th in the league.

The Jets have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.0% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.0% of penalties).

The Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (on 18.5% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Jets have conceded 44 (killing off 76.1% of penalties, 24th in league).

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (77 total points), having registered 39 goals and 38 assists.

Mark Scheifele has racked up 55 points (1.0 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 32 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 24 goals and added 24 assists through 62 games for Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck has a 3.0 goals against average, and 1567 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 27th in the league.

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Adam Lowry: Out (COVID-19)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 23 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Las Vegas offense with 48 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 12.6%.

Chandler Stephenson has collected 46 points this season, with 15 goals and 31 assists.

Las Vegas' Reilly Smith is among the leading scorers on the team with 38 total points (16 goals and 22 assists).

Laurent Brossoit has 526 saves while allowing 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (46th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

