How to Watch Jets vs. Flames

    October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the 2021 NHL preseason quickly winding down, the Winnipeg Jets will hit the road to face the Calgary Flames on Friday night.
    The 2021 NHL preseason has moved extremely quickly and meaningful games are right around the corner. What that means for teams around the league is that they have a very short period of time to finish getting prepared for real games. On Friday night, the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are set to face-off against each other in an exhibition matchup.

    How to Watch: Winnipeg vs. Flames

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream Winnipeg vs. Calgary on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last season, the Jets ended up making it into the postseason with a 30-23-3 record. They ended the year being swept by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the playoffs. Winnipeg will look to get back into the postseason and make a deeper run this year.

    The Flames ended the 2020-'21 season with a 26-27-3 record. That record did not get them into the postseason. While they aren't far away, the Flames know they need to be more consistent this year.

    So far in preseason action, the Jets have gone 2-3. They have defeated the Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Winnipeg's losses have come against the Ottawa Senators, Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks.

    For the Flames, the preseason has seen them compile a 2-5 record. They have beaten the Canucks and Seattle Kraken. Calgary's losses came against the Jets, Oilers twice, Kraken, and Canucks.

