How to Watch Jets vs. Blackhawks

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they welcome the Jets to town.

The Blackhawks picked up another tough loss on Saturday when they gave up a late goal to lose 3-1 to the Wild. It was the second straight close loss, as they dropped a 2-1 overtime game to the Bruins on Tuesday.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The losses dropped Chicago to 22-31-9 on the season and has it just nine points up on the last place Coyotes.

Sunday the Blackhawks will look to get back in the win column against a Jets team they beat 3-1 the last time they played.

Winnipeg will look to avenge that loss as it tries to bounce back from a 4-2 loss to the Bruins on Friday.

The loss to Boston snapped a two-game winning streak and was just the Jets' second loss in the last six games.

The Jets are looking to get back into playoff contention as they are just six points back of the Golden Knights for the last playoff spot.

The Jets have been playing better, but they need to continue to win if they want any shot at slipping into the last wild card spot and they must beat the struggling Blackhawks on Sunday.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
