How to Watch Jets vs. Flyers

Two teams who have been struggling hard as of late look to bounce back, as the Jets take on the Flyers on Tuesday.

The struggling Jets look to continue their bounce back streak after their most recent 4-1 win against the Blues. Before that win, they lost six straight games, including three one-point losses.

Their biggest problem has been their lack of goal production. They rank near last (No. 23) in the league in goals scored on the season with 118. Despite that, their defense has picked up the slack almost ranking top-10 (No. 12) in goals scored against them.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Flyers haven't been much better. They won their first game since the new year in their last outing, a 4-3 over the Kings. Before that win, they had lost 13-straight games, including many to conference and divisional opponents.

They rank below No. 25 in every major category, including No. 26 in goals scored (110 goals), No. 25 in goals scored against them (147 goals) and No. 28 in power play percentage (15.4%).

