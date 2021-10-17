    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sharks finally start their season Saturday night when they host the Jets in their home opener.
    Author:

    The Sharks open their season with a home game Saturday against the Jets.

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks:

    Match Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream the Jets at Sharks match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sharks start the season looking to return to the playoffs after missing the postseason the last two years. Before that, the Sharks had made the playoffs in 14 of the previous 15 seasons.

    Winnipeg has been one of the better teams in the Western Conference over the last five seasons. They have made the playoffs four times during that stretch and reached the conference finals once.

    While Winnipeg enters the season with high hopes, its first match did not go as planned. The Jets traveled to Anaheim to take on the Ducks and fell 4–1.

    The Ducks scored two first-period goals that effectively put the game away as the Jets could only get one puck past goalie John Gibson. Gibson made 33 saves to pick up the win for Anaheim.

    The Jets will look to be better on offense Saturday against the Sharks, while San Jose will look to pick up a win in its season opener.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

