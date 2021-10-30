How to Watch Jets at Sharks

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Winners of four straight, the Jets heads to the Bay Area to close out a three-game road trip against the Sharks.
    Author:

    Kyle Connor, tied for second in the NHL scoring with 13 points, leads the Jets into Saturday's matchup with the Sharks.

    San Jose comes into the game desperate to break its three-game losing streak in a rematch of a tightly contested 4–3 San Jose win on Oct. 16.

    How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports California

    You can stream the Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jets may get winger Blake Wheeler back in the lineup; he has been sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols since Oct. 18. In the five games he has missed, Connor and winger Pierre-Luc Dubois have combined for 20 points.

    The Sharks are in the midst of a five-game homestand and are looking for their first win in over a week. The team has been outscored 11–4 in their last three games, and Timo Meier and Logan Couture have mustered just four points during this current losing streak.

    Despite a 30th-ranked penalty kill (63.0%) that yielded ten power-play goals in the Jets' first five games, Winnipeg has now shut down five straight power-play opportunities, which helped them secure road wins at Anaheim and Los Angeles. San Jose has not converted on a man advantage in four games, going 0-for-12 in that span.

    During the last meeting between these teams, a large scuffle ensued after Sharks winger Rudolfs Balcers scored to give the Sharks a 4–2 lead early in the third period. Balcers collided with Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck on the play, and Winnipeg was quick to pounce on the young Latvian.

    These teams combined for 30 penalty minutes in the game, including three roughing penalties stemming from that incident.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
    Time
    7:00
    PM/
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
