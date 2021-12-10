How to Watch Jets vs. Kraken

The Jets' two-game swing takes them west to Seattle for the first time in franchise history.

In the first night of a back-to-back road trip, the Jets are hoping to get back into the win column against the bottom two teams in the Pacific Division.

Winnipeg winger Kyle Connor leads the team with 27 points, including five in the last five games. The Kraken are starting the gain some good form, going 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

The Jets have scored a power play goal in three consecutive games for the second time this season, and tonight they face a Kraken penalty kill that has yielded a goal in three of their last four games. Winger Pierre-Luc Dubois is tied for third in the NHL with six power play goals. He has a power play marker in consecutive games for the second time in his career.

Seattle winger Jordan Eberle leads the team with 12 goals on the season, but is still listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury that sat him out of a pair of games prior to returning to the ice in Monday’s 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Kraken are set to get a boost to the lineup today, as captain Mark Giordano rejoins the team after 10 days quarantined stemming from a positive COVID-19 test. The veteran defenseman has been out of the lineup since a 2-1 win at Carolina the day before Thanksgiving.

