How to Watch Jets vs. Canucks

With the NHL regular season around the corner, the Jets and the Canucks face off in preseason action.

The NHL preseason continues Sunday as the Canucks host the Jets in the only preseason meeting between the teams.

How to Watch: Jets at Canucks

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: NHL Network

The Jets have a 1–2 record so far this preseason. They split two games against the Oilers, with a 5–1 win Wednesday but a 4–3 loss Saturday. In their preseason opener, they lost 3–2 in overtime against the Senators. Jansen Harkins led the Jets with two goals in the win against the Oilers.

The Canucks are 1–2 in preseason play as well. They split two games against the Flames, with a 4–2 win Monday followed by a 4–1 loss Friday. In their preseason opener, they lost 5–3 against the Kraken. In the win against the Flames, Conor Garland, J.T. Miller, Tanner Pearson and Chase Wouters each scored a goal.

Winnipeg ended last season with a loss to the Canadiens in the second round of the playoffs. Vancouver missed the playoffs and will look to get back into contention this season.

