How to Watch Jets at Golden Knights

    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jets take the ice for the first time in two weeks against the Vegas Golden Knights.
    Vegas continues a six-game homestand today against Winnipeg. Nate Schmidt and Paul Stastny make their return to the desert for the first time since being traded in October of 2020. The duo combined for 51 goals during their run in Las Vegas.

    A fast start is key for the Golden Knights to take advantage of the Jets rust, as Winnipeg has not played since Dec. 19. Vegas is second in the NHL with 35 first period goals, while Winnipeg is 24th in the NHL with 21 goals in the opening frame.

    Another revenge game narrative is Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit making his first start against his former club. Brossoit started 45 games over three seasons with the Jets before leaving in free agency.

    Brossoit is 8-3-0 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .904 save percentage this season. He came within 12 seconds of recording his first shutout with Vegas, but Ryan Getzlaf played spoiler on New Year’s Eve.

    Vegas has scored a power play goal in nine of its last 11 games and today faces a Jets squad that is 31st in the NHL on the penalty kill, stopping only 70.6% of its chances.

    The Jets are led in points and goals by Kyle Connor. The winger has compiled 18 goals and 32 points this season. Connor is also the Jets all-time scoring leader against the Knights with eight goals and 13 points in eight games.

    NHL

