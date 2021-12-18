Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (13-10-5) hit the ice against the Washington Capitals (17-5-7) as a part of Friday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at Bell MTS Place. The Jets rank ninth in the Western Conference with 31 points and the Capitals are fifth in the Eastern Conference with 41 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Washington

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bell MTS Place

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Jets -1.5 6

Winnipeg and Washington Stats

On average, the Jets score three goals in a game (13th in league), and the Capitals concede 2.6 (sixth).

The Capitals are fifth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Jets are 13th in goals conceded (2.8).

In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is +6 on the season (16th in league).

Washington has a +24 goal differential on the season, third in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.6% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities).

The Jets have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (31st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

Winnipeg Impact Players

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has scored 32 points in 28 games (18 goals and 14 assists).

Pierre-Luc Dubois has 14 goals and 11 assists to total 25 points (0.9 per game).

Andrew Copp has 20 total points for Winnipeg, with seven goals and 13 assists.

In 22 games, Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 58 goals (2.6 per game) and has recorded 623 saves (28.3 per game).

Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage. He has 180 saves (25.7 per game), and has given up 17 goals (2.4 per game).

Jets Injuries: Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin's 21 goals and 25 assists in 29 games for Washington add up to 46 total points on the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has scored 30 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 21 assists.

John Carlson's six goals and 19 assists add up to 25 points this season.

Ilya Samsonov has a .910 save percentage (26th in the league). He has 402 saves (25.1 per game), and has given up 40 goals (2.5 per game).

Vitek Vanecek has 325 saves (23.2 per game) and a .908 save percentage, allowing 33 goals (2.4 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Upper body), Garnet Hathaway: Out (COVID-19)

