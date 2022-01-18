Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Capitals (21-9-9) host the Winnipeg Jets (17-12-5) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on January 18, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank seventh in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and the Jets are 10th in the Western Conference with 39 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Winnipeg

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Winnipeg Stats

On average, the Capitals score 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in NHL), and the Jets allow 2.8 (11th).

On average, the Jets put up 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Capitals allow 2.7 (eighth).

Washington is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +21.

Winnipeg is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +5.

The Jets have conceded 28 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 17 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

The Capitals have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Jets have scored 21 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor has totaled 20 goals and 17 assists in 34 games for Winnipeg, good for 37 points.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 26 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists in 34 games.

Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers is among the top offensive players on the team with 25 total points (13 goals and 12 assists).

Connor Hellebuyck has allowed 75 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 819 saves with a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).

Eric Comrie has 180 saves and a .914 save percentage, conceding 17 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: Paul Stastny: Out (COVID-19), C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 54 points in 39 games (26 goals and 28 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 26 assists.

John Carlson has eight goals and 24 assists for Washington.

Ilya Samsonov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 511 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 37th in the league.

Vitek Vanecek has a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league), and has allowed 41 goals (2.3 goals against average) while recording 421 saves.

Capitals Injuries: John Carlson: Out (COVID-19), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Upper body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

