Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (21-9-9) host the Winnipeg Jets (17-12-5) at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on January 18, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank seventh in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and the Jets are 10th in the Western Conference with 39 points.
How to Watch Washington vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Washington vs. Winnipeg
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6
Washington and Winnipeg Stats
- On average, the Capitals score 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in NHL), and the Jets allow 2.8 (11th).
- On average, the Jets put up 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Capitals allow 2.7 (eighth).
- Washington is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +21.
- Winnipeg is 16th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +5.
- The Jets have conceded 28 power-play goals (31st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 17 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
- The Capitals have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Jets have scored 21 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor has totaled 20 goals and 17 assists in 34 games for Winnipeg, good for 37 points.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 26 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 11 assists in 34 games.
- Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers is among the top offensive players on the team with 25 total points (13 goals and 12 assists).
- Connor Hellebuyck has allowed 75 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 819 saves with a .916 save percentage (18th in the league).
- Eric Comrie has 180 saves and a .914 save percentage, conceding 17 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Jets Injuries: Paul Stastny: Out (COVID-19), C.J. Suess: Out (Hand), Nathan Beaulieu: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Ville Heinola: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Blake Wheeler: Out (Knee), Brenden Dillon: Out (COVID-19), David Gustafsson: Out (Undisclosed)
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 54 points in 39 games (26 goals and 28 assists).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 26 assists.
- John Carlson has eight goals and 24 assists for Washington.
- Ilya Samsonov has a 2.6 goals against average, and 511 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 37th in the league.
- Vitek Vanecek has a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league), and has allowed 41 goals (2.3 goals against average) while recording 421 saves.
Capitals Injuries: John Carlson: Out (COVID-19), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Upper body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.