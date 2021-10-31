Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The professional fields are set for the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals on Sunday, making for an exciting day of racing ahead.
    Author:

    Following the three qualifying rounds, today's NHRA Drag Racing event is set with its professional fields, meaning we are in store for exciting, fast-paced action at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals.

    How to Watch Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Top Fuel title is on the line today, and reigning champion Steve Torrence will be considered among the favorites to leave today's event as the winner. However, former champion Brittany Force will also be among the top contenders at the event, meaning Torrence will not have an easy go if he wants to retain his championship.

    Due to seeding, Torrence and Force are not set to face off unless they both reach the final round, which would be fantastic theater for racing fans if it does come to fruition.

    Torrence will be kicking things off today in what should be a thrilling race against Jim Maroney. Others who Torrence might have to face on his way to the final round would be Justin Ashley and Josh Hart.

    Among the other racers who will be fighting for the championship at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals are Kyle Koretsky, Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield and Cristian Cuadra.

    All in all, for fans of drag racing, today's event will feature some of the biggest names in the sport and is certainly not a series of races that should not be missed.

    The action begins at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX Sports 1.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA in Women's College Soccer

    57 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington in Women's College Soccer

    57 seconds ago
    USATSI_15081929
    NHRA Drag Racing

    How to Watch Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals

    57 seconds ago
    Volleyball Fans
    PWBA Bowling

    How to Watch PWBA Bowling, Tour Championship

    57 seconds ago
    USATSI_17063619
    NHL

    How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Devils

    57 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs out of pocket against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

    35 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls an audible at the line in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy