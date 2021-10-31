The professional fields are set for the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals on Sunday, making for an exciting day of racing ahead.

Following the three qualifying rounds, today's NHRA Drag Racing event is set with its professional fields, meaning we are in store for exciting, fast-paced action at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals.

How to Watch Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Top Fuel title is on the line today, and reigning champion Steve Torrence will be considered among the favorites to leave today's event as the winner. However, former champion Brittany Force will also be among the top contenders at the event, meaning Torrence will not have an easy go if he wants to retain his championship.

Due to seeding, Torrence and Force are not set to face off unless they both reach the final round, which would be fantastic theater for racing fans if it does come to fruition.

Torrence will be kicking things off today in what should be a thrilling race against Jim Maroney. Others who Torrence might have to face on his way to the final round would be Justin Ashley and Josh Hart.

Among the other racers who will be fighting for the championship at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals are Kyle Koretsky, Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield and Cristian Cuadra.

All in all, for fans of drag racing, today's event will feature some of the biggest names in the sport and is certainly not a series of races that should not be missed.

The action begins at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX Sports 1.