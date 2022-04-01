Skip to main content

How to Watch NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHRA returns to Las Vegas for a four-wide racing event starting with qualifying on Friday

The NHRA heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the first of two racing events held this season.

How to Watch NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying Today:

Match Date: April 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The event will see cars compete in one of 11 different categories including Top Alcohol Funny Car and Fuel Funny car. It will also be highlighted by the Top Fuel Dragster and Super Stock.

The qualifying begins the weekend on Friday when the drivers will look to make it through to the main competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

This is one of the biggest events of the year for the four-wide racing and the qualifying show will break down everything that has happened on a busy day on the track.

Friday's qualifying sessions will be followed by more qualifying on Saturday along with the Sportsman Eliminations in the morning and evening.

It should be an exciting weekend in Las Vegas for four-wide fans with races in numerous categories with great exhibitions. Qualifying kicks everything off on Friday night.

