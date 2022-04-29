The four-wide NHRA nationals are back in North Carolina for one of its signature events with qualifying filling the first day's schedule.

The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals are being held this week in Concord, North Carolina, and Friday, the drivers look to qualify for the main event this weekend.

How to Watch NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: April 29, 2022

Race Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

According to NHRA.com: “The Bellagio of Dragstrips” will again host its signature event, the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, with competitors in seven classes – Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car and Constant Aviation Factory Stock – competing against one another in furious foursomes. The NHRA returns to the track in the fall for the NHRA Carolina Nationals, a key event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

This headliner event is jampacked with action from Friday until Sunday. The drivers start Friday with Sportsman, Top Fuel Harley and Top Alcohol qualifying sessions. That is followed up by Factory Stock Showdown and Pro Mod qualifying.

Four more categories finish up the day of qualifying and it will all be rundown on the qualifying special on Fox Sports 1 on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.