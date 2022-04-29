Skip to main content

How to Watch NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The four-wide NHRA nationals are back in North Carolina for one of its signature events with qualifying filling the first day's schedule.

The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals are being held this week in Concord, North Carolina, and Friday, the drivers look to qualify for the main event this weekend.

How to Watch NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: April 29, 2022

Race Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

According to NHRA.com: “The Bellagio of Dragstrips” will again host its signature event, the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, with competitors in seven classes – Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car and Constant Aviation Factory Stock – competing against one another in furious foursomes. The NHRA returns to the track in the fall for the NHRA Carolina Nationals, a key event in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

This headliner event is jampacked with action from Friday until Sunday. The drivers start Friday with Sportsman, Top Fuel Harley and Top Alcohol qualifying sessions. That is followed up by Factory Stock Showdown and Pro Mod qualifying.

Four more categories finish up the day of qualifying and it will all be rundown on the qualifying special on Fox Sports 1 on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18158309
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18165013
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Flyers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18170655
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Sabres

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18170377
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Rangers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing Alexis Lafreni re (13) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy