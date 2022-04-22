Today features the qualifying stages for the NHRA SpringNationals at the Houston Raceway Park in Texas. There will be a sportsman qualifying session early then a top alcohol qualifying session in the afternoon. All of the qualifying competition is to set up the big race day on Sunday for all the drivers.

How to Watch NHRA SpringNationals, Qualifying today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Already coming off of a win, Brittany Force is looking to get a huge win in the last event in the region here this weekend:

The full schedule for today has the sportsman qualifying, followed by the top alcohol qualifying session, with five more sessions throughout the afternoon and evening.

The summit series time trial will take place with another “top alcohol” qualifying session in the late afternoon setting up the evening sessions under the lights.

This evening will feature a pro stock qualifying session and the nitro qualifying session as the sun goes down and the lights go on over the track. Racing with the lights on and as the sun goes down is always a spectacle to see.

On Saturday, there will be more qualifying ahead of the race itself on Sunday.

In 2021, Steve Torrence won here at Houston Raceway Park as the three-time defending champion finally got over the hump at this event and in this venue.

This weekend will feature the best racers on the NHRA circuit all vying to get a huge win this season on one of the most prolific tracks in the state that has been a go-to venue for racers since the 1980s.

