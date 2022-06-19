How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals

Bristol Dragway plays host to the finals of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, bringing tons of speed today.

The NHRA keeps the speed and action going on Sunday as the finals of the Thunder Valley Nationals continue from Bristol Dragway. Top drivers Steve Torrence, Robert Hight, Greg Anderson and Angelle Sampey all maintained their top spots in qualifying and hope to build on that momentum in their races today.

How to Watch Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last week the world of speed and drag racing took over New England Dragway with highlight after highlight:

This week the best drivers on the NHRA have been qualifying for their slots at Bristol Dragway to set up today’s races.

Today will feature races in four categories between Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The best drivers in their classification will get behind the wheel to blast up the track as fast as they can.

The world of motorsports is as popular as ever with the juggernaut of NASCAR, the rise of Formula 1 in the United States and smaller circuits gaining momentum with cars, bikes, trucks, speed, endurance and everything in-between.

Today will feature the eliminator rounds after the drivers have spent all week qualifying and getting used to the tracks. Today will be fast and furious, filled with non-stop action for motorsports fans.

