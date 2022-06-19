Skip to main content

How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bristol Dragway plays host to the finals of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, bringing tons of speed today.

The NHRA keeps the speed and action going on Sunday as the finals of the Thunder Valley Nationals continue from Bristol Dragway. Top drivers Steve Torrence, Robert Hight, Greg Anderson and Angelle Sampey all maintained their top spots in qualifying and hope to build on that momentum in their races today.

How to Watch Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last week the world of speed and drag racing took over New England Dragway with highlight after highlight:

This week the best drivers on the NHRA have been qualifying for their slots at Bristol Dragway to set up today’s races.

Today will feature races in four categories between Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The best drivers in their classification will get behind the wheel to blast up the track as fast as they can.

The world of motorsports is as popular as ever with the juggernaut of NASCAR, the rise of Formula 1 in the United States and smaller circuits gaining momentum with cars, bikes, trucks, speed, endurance and everything in-between.

Today will feature the eliminator rounds after the drivers have spent all week qualifying and getting used to the tracks. Today will be fast and furious, filled with non-stop action for motorsports fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) signals toward the sky after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 seconds ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Brandon Rush14 seconds ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England Free Jacks

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA Drag Racing

How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Finals

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC

By Evan Lazar14 seconds ago
May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Cubs

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy