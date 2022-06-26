Skip to main content

How to Watch Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHRA is back in Norwalk, OH for the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

The NHRA continues its season on Sunday with the finals of the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals.

How to Watch Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Finals Today:

Race Date: June 26, 2022

Race Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WOGX – Ocala/Gainesville, FL)

Live Stream Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Finals on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The series continues to bring a great atmosphere to the fans and drivers alike and Sunday will wrap up another great weekend.

According to nhra.com, the Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park boasts some of the best fan amenities on the NHRA Drag Racing tour. Pro and Sportsman racers alike will battle it out for their chance to claim a coveted NHRA Wally. The race features a large draw of Sportsman and exhibition classes while the Pros battle their way down one of the ﬁnest racing surfaces on tour.

Sunday champions will be crowned in six different categories and it will be highlighted by the Pro Stock and Nitro races.

Erica Enders is still at the top of the Pro Stock standings coming into the weekend and is looking to keep her lead over Aaron Stanfield with a good showing.

Brittany Force is being a force in the top fuel category as she currently has a 25-point lead over Mike Salinas for first place.

