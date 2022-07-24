The NHRA Drag Racing Series invades Sonoma Raceway on Sunday for the DENSO Sonoma Nationals

The NHRA Drag Racing is in wine country this weekend for the DENSO Sonoma Nationals.

How to Watch NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals Today:

Race Date: July 24, 2022

Race Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals on fuboTV

According to sonomaraceway.com final eliminations of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals take place Sunday. Don't miss out as Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Bike all battle it out to literally rattle the wine country grapevines. It's an experience unlike anything you've ever seen before.

It is an amazing atmosphere with great racing taking place over the weekend with everything wrapping up on Sunday.

Mike Salinas came into the weekend at the top of the leaderboard for the Top Fuel category. He is currently 10 points up on Brittany Force, who has led for a lot of the season.

Robert Hight has a big lead in the Funny Car division as he has a 95-point lead over Matt Hagan.

In the pro stock division it is a two driver race as Erica Enders has a 35 point lead over Aaron Stanfield. Enders and Stanfield have over a 200-point lead over every other driver.

