Skip to main content

How to Watch NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHRA Drag Racing Series invades Sonoma Raceway on Sunday for the DENSO Sonoma Nationals

The NHRA Drag Racing is in wine country this weekend for the DENSO Sonoma Nationals.

How to Watch NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals Today:

Race Date: July 24, 2022

Race Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

According to sonomaraceway.com final eliminations of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals take place Sunday. Don't miss out as Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Bike all battle it out to literally rattle the wine country grapevines. It's an experience unlike anything you've ever seen before.

It is an amazing atmosphere with great racing taking place over the weekend with everything wrapping up on Sunday.

Mike Salinas came into the weekend at the top of the leaderboard for the Top Fuel category. He is currently 10 points up on Brittany Force, who has led for a lot of the season.

Robert Hight has a big lead in the Funny Car division as he has a 95-point lead over Matt Hagan.

In the pro stock division it is a two driver race as Erica Enders has a 35 point lead over Aaron Stanfield. Enders and Stanfield have over a 200-point lead over every other driver.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
24
2022

NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18736835
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Adam Childs30 seconds ago
USATSI_18738860_168396175_lowres
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 seconds ago
USATSI_18738431
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Dodgers

By Adam Childs30 seconds ago
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA

How to Watch NHRA Drag Racing: DENSO Sonoma Nationals

By Adam Childs30 seconds ago
Leicester City
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter29 minutes ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch IndyCar Series Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18681640
NASCAR

How to Watch M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Indiana Fever
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Fever

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Aldosivi vs. CA River Plate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago