How to Watch Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After qualifying and semifinals, the finals for the Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals of drag racing starts today.

The world of NHRA Championship Drag racing heads to the pacific northwest and Seattle, Washington for the Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals on the Pacific Raceway. The drivers have spent the past two days qualifying and placing for the playoffs and finals today in the moist, muggy conditions of summer in the fog and rain.

How to Watch Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The first two days of qualifying and racing from the best speed racers in the world of motorsports continue on today with the finals of the Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals.

The day starts with the Sportsman Eliminations early in the morning before the main event races take center stage on the national broadcast.

From there, the Nitro Eliminations (round one) take the track followed by the Pro Stock Car Eliminations (round one) get the party started. This is just the start of a long day on the track for the best drivers in drag racing today.

Then, round two of the Top Alcohol Eliminations, Nitro Eliminations and Pro Stock Car Eliminations takes the course ahead of the semifinals.

All of that leads to the finals for the Sportsman Eliminations, Top Alcohol Eliminations, Jr. Dragster Shootout Eliminations, Pro Stock Car Eliminations and Nitro Eliminations bringing the speed to the track with champions crowned.

How To Watch

July
31
2022

Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
