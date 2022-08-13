Skip to main content

How to Watch Menards Nationals, Qualifying: Stream NHRA Drag Racing Live, TV Channel

Qualifying continues for the NHRA Menards Nationals in drag racing today.

The National Hot Rod Association heads to Topeka, Kansas for the Menards Nationals from Heartland Motorsports Park. The best drivers in the world of drag racing, hot rods and extreme speed racing are all taking the track to make a huge impact on the season standings in various disciplines. On display this weekend are races in the disciplines of Top Fuel Dragster, Fuel Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition Eliminator, Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Sportsman and Top Dragster.

How to Watch Menards Nationals, Qualifying today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Menards Nationals, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Greg Anderson took control of track on Friday and set the pace for every other driver with his performance:

Entering this weekend's competition, Brittany Force is in the lead for Top Fuel with 1,083 points with Mike Salinas in second place, 75 points behind her.

Robert Hight is in first place in the Funny Car standings with 1,250 points with Matt Hagan 228 points behind him.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders is in first place overall with 1,078 points, 103 points ahead of Aaron Stanfield.

The most competitive discipline in the NHRA series is Pro Stock Motorcycle with Angelle Sampey just two points ahead of Joey Gladstone with 599 total points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Menards Nationals, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA

How to Watch Menards Nationals, Qualifying: Stream NHRA Drag Racing Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas58 seconds ago
England Spain Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Spain: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
USATSI_18851964
Soccer

How to San Jose Earthquakes at FC Dallas

By Evan Lazar7 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
USATSI_18845727
Soccer

How to CF Montreal at Houston Dynamo

By Evan Lazar10 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is greeted by first base coach Mike Napoli (55) after hitting a one run single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Reds: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
USATSI_18781593
NFL

How to Watch New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
Soccer

Galatasaray vs. Giresunspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago