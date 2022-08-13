How to Watch Menards Nationals, Qualifying: Stream NHRA Drag Racing Live, TV Channel

The National Hot Rod Association heads to Topeka, Kansas for the Menards Nationals from Heartland Motorsports Park. The best drivers in the world of drag racing, hot rods and extreme speed racing are all taking the track to make a huge impact on the season standings in various disciplines. On display this weekend are races in the disciplines of Top Fuel Dragster, Fuel Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition Eliminator, Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Sportsman and Top Dragster.

How to Watch Menards Nationals, Qualifying today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Menards Nationals, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Greg Anderson took control of track on Friday and set the pace for every other driver with his performance:

Entering this weekend's competition, Brittany Force is in the lead for Top Fuel with 1,083 points with Mike Salinas in second place, 75 points behind her.

Robert Hight is in first place in the Funny Car standings with 1,250 points with Matt Hagan 228 points behind him.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders is in first place overall with 1,078 points, 103 points ahead of Aaron Stanfield.

The most competitive discipline in the NHRA series is Pro Stock Motorcycle with Angelle Sampey just two points ahead of Joey Gladstone with 599 total points.

Regional restrictions may apply.