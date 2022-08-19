Skip to main content

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Qualifying: Stream Drag Racing Live, TV Channel

Qualifying for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals gets started for the best drag racers in the sport today.

The 15th event of the year for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series heads to Brainerd International Raceway for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. This season has been filled with nonstop action from all around the country as they make their first stop in Minnesota this week. Today is primarily qualifying for the different classifications with races starting tomorrow and continuing through Sunday this week. The series is coming off a huge week in Kansas for the Menards NHRA Nationals, with only seven more events left on the calendar this season.

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, qualifying today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Krista Baldwin walks the track and takes fans inside what it is like to walk the track and experience the action of drag racing on race day:

Entering today’s race, Joey Gladstone is the leader in Pro Stock Motorcycle, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, Robert Hight in Funny Car and Brittany Force in Top Fuel this season through the races in Kansas.

In those races in Kansas, Tyler Cassil won both the Super Stock and the Stock Eliminator as the only multiple race winner of the weekend.

Also in the winner's circle last week were Antron Brown, Bob Tasca III, Troy Coughlin Jr, Joey Gladstone, Julie Nataas, Shane Westerfield, Doug Engels, Austin Williams, Don Nichols, Jordan Pratt, Todd Stallbaumer, Anthony Bertozzi, Justin Bond and Cody Bellah.

Regional restrictions may apply.

